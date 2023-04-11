OFFERS
Vandals strike in Kingman

Three windows were vandalized at a business in the 800 block of E. Beale St. in Kingman last week. (Photo by Dave Hawkins)

Originally Published: April 11, 2023 5:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – Police are investigating vandalism at two commercial properties in downtown Kingman. A rock was hurled through the front window of one business in the 800 block of E. Beale St. on Monday, April 3.

Another large window pane on the front of the same property was also smashed, and several days later the glass in the door was shattered. Another nearby business in the 700 block of East Beale St. had one of its large windows busted on April 3.

