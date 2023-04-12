1 dead, 1 injured in Golden Valley UTV crash

KINGMAN - One person was killed and another was injured in a UTV crash north of Kingman. Northern Arizona Fire District Chief Dennis Hoke said crews were dispatched at 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, to the incident about 10 miles north of the Kingman city limits near mile post 68 on Route 66..

Hoke said the UTV appears to have crashed along a dirt road.

“The first arriving crews found two patients were ejected from the UTV," Hoke said. “One (male) patient was pronounced deceased on scene and a female patient was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center in serious condition."

Hoke said it appeared that the crash occurred several hours before emergency personnel arrived at the crash site. An investigation is being conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was first reported by a BNSF railroad crew, and law enforcement and firefighters have been correcting social media reports that the UTV was struck by a train.