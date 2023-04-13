OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Allo line work rescheduled in Kingman

Originally Published: April 13, 2023 4:53 p.m.

KINGMAN– Allo Communications has rescheduled it’s work on Andy Devine Avenue to Monday, April 17 starting at 9 p.m. It will continue through Tuesday, April 18 at 5 a.m. in the vicinity of Harrison Street.

Andy Devine Avenue may have intermittent closures to allow crews to perform their work. the city wrote in a news release. The public is asked to be aware of construction workers in the area and to follow directions from flaggers that will be on-site to provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians.

Allo Communications is working with residents and businesses in the area regarding notification, however, access to residences is not anticipated to be affected. The contact for Allo Communications is Jim Carey at 702-480-6669.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State