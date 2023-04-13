Allo line work rescheduled in Kingman

KINGMAN– Allo Communications has rescheduled it’s work on Andy Devine Avenue to Monday, April 17 starting at 9 p.m. It will continue through Tuesday, April 18 at 5 a.m. in the vicinity of Harrison Street.

Andy Devine Avenue may have intermittent closures to allow crews to perform their work. the city wrote in a news release. The public is asked to be aware of construction workers in the area and to follow directions from flaggers that will be on-site to provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians.

Allo Communications is working with residents and businesses in the area regarding notification, however, access to residences is not anticipated to be affected. The contact for Allo Communications is Jim Carey at 702-480-6669.