Powering Up: MCC, tribal business incubator in Peach Springs designed to charge new development

PEACH SPRINGS – Mohave Community College in partnership with the Hualapai Tribe celebrated the grand opening of the Hualapai Business Incubator as a resource for local start-ups.

On Wednesday, April 12, community members, tribal members, MCC staff and elected officials attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business incubator at 460 Hualapai Way in Peach Springs.

The incubator will give tribal members the tools and resources to start a business to serve the Hualapai Reservation along with visitors traveling on Route 66 and to the Grand Canyon.

Participants will have access to office space, technology, business development services, marketing, budgeting and financing assistance. Staff from MCC’s Small Business Development Center will be at the facility to assist.

MCC and the tribe jointly receive a grant for the federal Native American Business Incubator Program, through the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs. They were awarded $200,000 per year from 2022 through 2025, which can continue to be renewed.

“I hope you’ll encourage your children and relatives to come here and build their business,” Hualapai Tribal Council Chairperson Sherry Parker said to audience members. “It’s really challenging trying to make sure that we’re encouraging our people to seek education and bring that education back here to help.”

Parker said that partnering with MCC is important because it brings education back to the reservation and can assist community members in growing their talents as entrepreneurs. It will also bring economic growth to the area.

“We need to just encourage one another, encourage our children, encourage a generation,” Parker said.

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 said that small businesses and local entrepreneurs are the backbone of the county. The majority of businesses in Mohave County are stage one businesses – one to nine employees – or stage two businesses, with 10 to 99 employees.

“It's interesting to focus on the word ‘incubator’ which is used typically to sort of shelter and grow something that's very young,” Lingenfelter said. “And that is what this facility is going to do for our business community.”

MCC Board of Governors member for District 1 Candida Hunter said that the foundation to grow businesses in the reservation is there, but the incubator is another tool for people to use. Hunter said she is one of many graduates of MCC and having the presence of the college on the reservation will encourage the community to continue pursuing their education and developing new businesses.

“I just hope that our people take advantage of this opportunity so that we can continue to learn and to build the foundation from our youngest children, helping our women that are pregnant, up until they’re adults and elders,” Hunter said.

MCC President Stacy Klippenstein told the audience that MCC is on the land and territories of the Hualapai people, and the college strives to build sustainable relationships with sovereign nations across the state.

The opening of the business incubator is one way to continue building relationships with tribal members, according to Klippenstein.

“The college strives to build sustainable relationships with sovereign native nations and indigenous communities through educational offerings through partnership such as this, and community service,” Klippenstein said.