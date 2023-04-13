Preps tennis: Kingman post 6-3 win over Sedona Red Rock

Girls Tennis

Kingman 6, Sedona Red Rock 3

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls tennis team improved to 4-6 for the season with a 6-3 win over visiting Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday, April 11. Individual match scores and winners were not available.

Sedona Red Rock remained winless at 8-0.

Lee Williams 8, Bradshaw Mountain 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team keeps racking up the wins as it struggles to make the Arizona Division II girls tennis playoff field.

Coach Melanie Taylor’s Lady Volunteers swept the doubles matches and won five times in singles matches to post an 8-0 win over visiting Bradshaw Mountain.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 junior Tatum Taylor (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 junior Madison Brisco (6-2, 6-0), No. 3 junior Portia Koebke (6-1, 6-0), No. 4 sophomore Brynn Larson (6-1, 6-0), and No. 5 sophomore Bristol Bratley (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles winners were No. 1 Taylor and Brisco (8-0), No. 2 Larson and Koebke (8-1) and No. 3 Bratley and sophomore Taila Deets (8-5).

Lee Williams improved to 7-2 with the win. Bradshaw Mountain is 6-5 this season.

Lee Williams 9, Yuma 0

YUMA – For the second straight night Lee Williams High School won by shutout over a girls tennis opponent, blasting Yuma on the road 9-0 on Tuesday, April 11.

The Lady Volunteers won every match.

Singles winners were No. 1 junior Tatum Taylor (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 junior Madison Brisco (6-0, 6-2). No. 3 junior Portia Koebke (6-2, 6-0), No. 4 sophomore Brynn Larson (6-2, 6-0), No. 5 sophomore Bristol Bratley (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 sophomore Taila Deets (6-1, 6-4).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were Brisco and Taylor (8-1), Larson and Koebke (8-2) and Deets and Bratley (8-0).

Lee Williams improved to 8-2 with the win, their sixth in the past seven games. They are ranked 18th in the state in Division II.

Yuma fell to 2-10.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Yuma 0

KINGMAN – Coach Matt Larson’s Lee Williams High School boys tennis team, ranked 13th in the state in Division II, swept Yuma on the road 9-0 on Tuesday, April 11.

Lee Williams lost just two games on the night.

Singles winners were No. 1 senior Kohen Juelfs (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 junior Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 senior Elijah Larson (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 sophomore Conner Brown (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 junior Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 freshman Max Swapp (1-0).

In doubles actions, Lee Williams winners were Juelfs and McNiven (8-0), No. 2 Larson and Brown (8-0) and No. 3 Swapp and Damron (1-0).

Lee Williams improved to 9-2. Yuma slipped to 2-8.

Baseball

Kingman 5, Tonopah Valley 3

KINGMAN – Kingman built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 win over visiting Tonopah Valley in a high school baseball game played Tuesday, April 11.

The Bulldogs had nine hits, including a triple, a single and three RBIs off the bat of junior Dylan Towning.

Sophomore Taelon Thomason and two singles and an RBI, while freshman Brayden Towning reached base four times on three hit-by-pitches and a single. He scored two runs and stole two bases.

Kingman freshman pitcher Codey Padilla pitched 6.1 innings, surrendering just one earned run, to earn the win.

Kingman improved to 5-7 overall. The Bulldogs are ranked 14th in the state in Class 3A.

Kingman Academy 10, Mohave Accelerated 6

Kingman Academy 10, Mohave Accelerated 9

BULLHEAD CITY – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team won both games of a doubleheader at Mohave Accelerated High School on Wednesday, April 12, beating the Patriots 10-6 and 10-9.

The Tigers scored three runs in the fifth inning to break a 6-6 tie in the opener, then added an insurance run in the sixth to register a 10-6 win.

Academy statistics were not available.

In the nightcap, Academy blasted a pair of homers, and pushed a run across in the top of the seventh inning to post a come-from-behind win.

Juniors Casen Short and Cade Benson led Academy at the plate with two hits apiece, including a home run and a double good for five RBIs for Benson. Short had a homer, a single, and drove in two runs.

Short, Benson and sophomore Dustin Sealy shared the pitching chores, allowing eight hits while striking out seven batters.

Academy, ranked sixth in the state in Class 2A, improved to 10-3 with the win. No. 18 Mohave Accelerated fell to 6-7, hurting the team’s chances of landing a berth in the state playoffs.

Softball

Coconino 16, Lee Williams 0

FLAGSTAFF – The Lee Williams High School softball team suffered a 16-0 shutout loss to host Coconino on Tuesday, April 11.

Lee Williams fell to 1-10 with the loss. Coconino improved to 9-1.

Kingman 20, Tonopah Valley 3

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School softball team won its second straight game to reach the .500 mark for the season at 5-5.

The Lady Bulldogs belted Tonopah Valley 20-3 with the win. Statistics were not available.

Tonopah Valley slipped to 2-8.

Mohave Accelerated 11, Kingman Academy 0

Mohave Accelerated 13, Kingman Academy 2

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Accelerated registered a pair of lopsided victories in a doubleheader again visiting Kingman Academy High School in a softball doubleheader on Wednesday, April 12.

Academy managed just two hits in their five-inning loss in the opener, single by seniors Anika Larsen and Kimber Privetts.

Freshman Kennedy Lamb tossed the two-hitter for Mohave Accelerated.

In the nightcap Academy was able to push across a pair of runs, but it is was nowhere near enough as they fell to Mohave Accelerated 13-2 in six innings.

Academy had four hits, including a pair of singles by senior leadoff hitter Aspen Johnson, who also drove in a run and stole two bases.

Academy played perfectly in the field, but couldn’t take advantage of four Mohave Accelerated fielding errors, as the Patriots pounded out 19 hits, including five for extra bases, against Lady Tiger pitching.

Academy, ranked 11th in the state in Class 2A, is now 8-5 for the season. Mohave Accelerated, top-ranked team in the state in Class 2A, remained unbeaten at 13-0.

Wickenburg 12, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School softball team lost 12-0 to visiting Wickenburg in a girls softball game on Wednesday, April 12.

Kingman, ranked 20th in the state, hurts its playoff chances in Class 3A with the lopsided loss. They fell to 5-6 on the season. Wickenburg improved to 9-5.