OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rants and Raves | April 14, 2023

Originally Published: April 13, 2023 11:20 a.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Linda Athens letter: Prayer is the answer letter – This country seems to be full of people claiming to be Christian while acting unchristian. The letter writer has spewed venom at one political party for decades.

House Republicans in Tennessee expelled two black Democrat representatives for protesting yet a child molester in the U.S. Republican congress was never expelled. He is white.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is wasting Florida taxpayers’ money going after Disney World for retaliation purposes. There’s more important issues to resolve for his constituents. What a joke.

Rant: Trump making millions off indictment – Au contraire! Trump is losing millions for attorney fees for these “trumped up” charges, one part of the “hate Trump” Democratic plan.

On “Trump is where he wants to be” story – This story lies from the beginning to the end. Conveniently left out, Trump’s amazing accomplishments in four years including energy independence, low gas prices, jobs galore. Perhaps the writer, an obvious Trump hater, should take a few hours and read about those accomplishments.

Don’t think Trump weaponized the Justice Department for his political vendettas? You’ve got your head in the sand. There are several documented cases. He’s a clear and present danger to the American experiment and must be neutralized.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State