Rants and Raves | April 14, 2023

Linda Athens letter: Prayer is the answer letter – This country seems to be full of people claiming to be Christian while acting unchristian. The letter writer has spewed venom at one political party for decades.

House Republicans in Tennessee expelled two black Democrat representatives for protesting yet a child molester in the U.S. Republican congress was never expelled. He is white.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is wasting Florida taxpayers’ money going after Disney World for retaliation purposes. There’s more important issues to resolve for his constituents. What a joke.

Rant: Trump making millions off indictment – Au contraire! Trump is losing millions for attorney fees for these “trumped up” charges, one part of the “hate Trump” Democratic plan.



On “Trump is where he wants to be” story – This story lies from the beginning to the end. Conveniently left out, Trump’s amazing accomplishments in four years including energy independence, low gas prices, jobs galore. Perhaps the writer, an obvious Trump hater, should take a few hours and read about those accomplishments.



Don’t think Trump weaponized the Justice Department for his political vendettas? You’ve got your head in the sand. There are several documented cases. He’s a clear and present danger to the American experiment and must be neutralized.