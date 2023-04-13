OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Spring carnival in Kingman postponed a week

The Spring Carnival at the Mohave County Fairgrounds has been postponed to Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23. (Miner file photo)

The Spring Carnival at the Mohave County Fairgrounds has been postponed to Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 13, 2023 4:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Due to a scheduling conflict the Spring Carnival at the Mohave County Fairgrounds has been postponed to Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23.

The fairgrounds wrote in a news release that on Thursday and Friday the carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday hours are noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday hours will be noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets will be available onsite at the fairgrounds starting Thursday, April 20.

Unlimited ride wristbands cost $35, and individual tickets cost $1.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State