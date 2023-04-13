Spring carnival in Kingman postponed a week
Originally Published: April 13, 2023 4:51 p.m.
KINGMAN – Due to a scheduling conflict the Spring Carnival at the Mohave County Fairgrounds has been postponed to Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23.
The fairgrounds wrote in a news release that on Thursday and Friday the carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday hours are noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday hours will be noon to 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available onsite at the fairgrounds starting Thursday, April 20.
Unlimited ride wristbands cost $35, and individual tickets cost $1.
