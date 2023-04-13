OFFERS
Young Eagles to fly April 22 in Kingman

Children board a small plane for a free ride at the 2021 Young Eagles rally at Kingman Airport. The 2023 event is set for Saturday, April 22. (Miner file photo)

Children board a small plane for a free ride at the 2021 Young Eagles rally at Kingman Airport. The 2023 event is set for Saturday, April 22. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 13, 2023 4:45 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 13, 2023 5:24 PM

KINGMAN – On Saturday, April 22 the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 will hold a Young Eagles Rally at the Kingman Airport.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at noon or when weather becomes an issue.

Children ages 8 through 17 can attend a short ground school and then take a flight in a small plane above Kingman.

The rally will be held at the Kingman Terminal at 6000 Flightline Drive. The event is free.

Permission from a parent or guardian is required to take part. For more information call David Amspoker at 928-757-7742.

