Young Eagles to fly April 22 in Kingman

KINGMAN – On Saturday, April 22 the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 will hold a Young Eagles Rally at the Kingman Airport.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at noon or when weather becomes an issue.

Children ages 8 through 17 can attend a short ground school and then take a flight in a small plane above Kingman.

The rally will be held at the Kingman Terminal at 6000 Flightline Drive. The event is free.

Permission from a parent or guardian is required to take part. For more information call David Amspoker at 928-757-7742.