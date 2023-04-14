Briefs: Brittney Griner makes appearance at Rev. Al Sharpton event

NEW YORK - WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Thursday at a women’s empowerment luncheon held during the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network event in New York City.

Griner, who this week announced that she would write a book about her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia, thanked those gathered at the luncheon for the advocacy that contributed to her release in last December.

“Everyone in this room that came together, that sent up every prayer, it reached me while I was there,” Griner, 32, told a packed hotel banquet hall in midtown Manhattan.

“I want to continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas,” she said.

For months during her detainment, Sharpton, Black clergy and racial justice activists across the U.S. pushed U. S. officials to secure the basketball star’s release. She was freed in December in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Sharpton presented Griner with an award, saluting the strength she exhibited during her detainment.

The 6-foot-9 Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury and will resume her WNBA career when the season tips off next month.

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis to enter NBA draft

TUCSON – Arizona's second-team All-American forward Azuolas Tubelis will enter the 2023 NBA draft.

Tubelis told ESPN of his plans on Thursday and he is not expected to return to the Wildcats.

The Lithuanian big man had a breakout season in 2022-23, earning second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press after averaging 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the floor.

Arizona won a second straight Pac-12 championship this season to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but lost to No. 15 seed Princeton in the first round.

A 6-foot-11 forward with good touch, Tubelis is projected as a likely second-round NBA draft pick.

Arizona also lost point guard Kerr Kriisa from last season's team after he entered the transfer portal and signed with West Virginia.

NASCAR star Chase Elliott returns from broken leg

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott returns this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after he missed the last six NASCAR Cup races with a broken left leg.

Elliott, 27. was injured in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. The 2020 Cup Series champion has undergone physical therapy.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver tested this week in the Chevrolet Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Concord, North Carolina, before making the final decision to return at Martinsville.

Josh Berry filled in for Elliott in five of the last six Cup Series events with a best finish of second, which came at Richmond Raceway.