Briefs: Iowa man pleads guilty in Arizona election threats case

PHOENIX - An Iowa man pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening two Arizona officials in messages that mentioned discredited allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said 64-year-old Mark Rissi of Hiawatha left voicemail messages targeting Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans.

Rissi pleaded guilty to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Prosecutors said Rissi’s message for Hickman was left Sept. 27, 2021, three days after a technology firm called Cyber Ninjas released a report alleging a wide range of election improprieties in Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix area. Experts said the report, which was commissioned by Republican leaders of the state Senate, was riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology.

More than two months later, as Brnovich was under pressure from election deniers to charge people with election fraud, prosecutors say Rissi left another message telling him to “do your job” and threatening violence.

The Justice Department has charged at least two others with threatening election officials in Arizona, where supporters of former President Donald Trump have focused anger over his loss.

Married couple ID'd as 2 dead in plane crash near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - A pilot and his wife were identified Thursday as the two people killed earlier this week when a small private plane crashed south of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner's office said the victims were Glen Robert McKenna, 72, and Bonnie Jean McKenna, 70, of Cal-Nev-Ari, a rural town near Nevada's southern tip.

The plane crashed around 5 a.m. Tuesday north of the town's Kidwell Airport. The McKennas were the only people on board, authorities have said, and there were no reports of injuries on the ground.

Federal aviation records list Glen McKenna as the owner of the single-engine GlaStar, which was built in 2006.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Cal-Nev-Ari, which is home to about 200 people, is roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) from Las Vegas.