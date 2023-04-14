Updated: Two Kingman teenagers dead, three injured in Thursday crash

Free / N / NL / NGV / Our pick (replace current crash story / use Don Martin photo)

DAVE HAWKINS

For the Miner

KINGMAN -- A vigil is scheduled in Kingman this evening -- Friday, April 14 -- following a Thursday night traffic accident that claimed the lives of two teenagers and hospitalized three others. Kingman Unified School District (KUSD) Superintendent Gretchen Dorner said the public is invited to the vigil that will be held in the auditorium of Lee Williams High School at 6:30 p.m.

A KUSD Facebook post identified four of the five students involved in Thursday's tragedy. The Kingman Police Department has withheld the identities of all involved.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the recent loss to Lee Williams High school," the Facebook post said. "Last night five of our students were involved in a car accident that took the lives of Tatum Meins (17) and a freshman student."

KUSD did not identify the 15-year-old female who was killed because permission had not been secured from her parents. The other parents involved reportedly authorized release of the names by the school district.

"Brady Shuffler, Reilly Feil and Cannon Cobanovich are all hospitalized in Las Vegas," the KUSD FB post said. "This situation is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school. LWHS will be hosting an opportunity for students as well as anyone in the community to join together in support of this tragedy."

The Kingman Police Department, with assistance from the Department of Public Safety, is investigating the single vehicle rollover reported at 9:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Louise Ave.

Deputy police chief Joel Freed said excessive speed is a factor in the accident investigation. He said the Dodge Ssdan was eastbound when it slid sideways, struck two electric poles and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top.

Freed said a 17-year-old female was dead at the scene and that a 15-year-old girl died following transport to Kingman Regional Medical Center. He said the 16-year-old male driver and two other passengers were flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries.