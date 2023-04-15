Aging well: Frank Wacaser will be with us for awhile

KINGMAN – Frank Wacaser takes care of himself. He does the chores around the house. He drives, sometimes as far as California, to visit relatives. He doesn’t even wear glasses.

It’s no great accomplishment for most adults. It’s not bad for a guy who will turn 100 on April 29.

Wacaser has just one wish. He’d sure like a girlfriend to share his life, and, who knows, maybe some of the chores, although Wacaser really enjoys cooking.

He’s been married twice, outliving both wives. He found his second wife on match.com when he was about 80 years old. Suffice to say, Frank Wacaser hasn’t let life pass him by.

He’ll be spending a lot of time with friends – they’re all younger than him, he says – and family as his birthday approaches.

There will be a party at the trailer park where he lives.

Another celebration is planned with friends and family who will visit for the crowning of Kingman’s newest centenarian.

“My whole family is coming for the birthday party,” he said.

And his church will host a party in his honor the day after the big day.

Wacaser said he’s looking forward to many more happy years.

He graduated from high school in 1941 in Capron, Illinois. His father was the principal and his mother was a teacher at the school.

He was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1943 at age 19. The war came to an end as he finished his training as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot. He left the Air Corps in 1947.

The first time he saw Kingman was during his military service. He ferried surplus aircraft from Kingman Air Force Base, now the Kingman Airport, to Garden City, Kansas, delivering it for smelting.

He met his wife Elsie, a WAC secretary, in California and they were married in 1945.

Flying would remain a big part of his life, and he trained fledgling fliers as a flight instructor off and on.

But he has a diverse background.

He was a milk man in Massachusetts, where his three daughters were born.

He flew a crop duster in the Blythe-area and the Imperial Valley of California.

Wacaser and his wife were the camp hosts at a campground in the mountains east of San Diego.

And they worked at a hardware store in El Centro, California, where Frank was the manager and his wife worked in the office.

He also free-lanced, equipping six new churches with furniture and adornments such as crosses, communion tables and benches, four in El Centro and two in Kingman.

He came to Mohave County to work at his brother-in-law’s service station, the only one in Lake Havasu City in 1966.

He moved to Valle Vista north of Kingman in 2004 to be near his sister, and has lived there ever since.

He has no regrets, other than wishing he had a girlfriend. “I’ve got a lot nice friends here in Kingman,” he said.

Wacaser, a self-acclaimed outdoor lover and former hunter who used to load his own shotgun shells and rifle rounds, attributes his longetivity to “clean living.”

Exercise may also play a role. He works out at the Dale Webb gym at the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

And, being retired and highly functioning, he can get behind the wheel of his new Ford Explorer, and, well, explore. Or visit relatives. Or do whatever other people do.

After all, he has genetics on his side.

His mother lived to age 102, and his kid brother in Flint, Michigan, is 92. And the odds are good that mother and sons will be with us for awhile.