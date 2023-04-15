California man sentenced for forklift attack

KINGMAN – A California man originally charged with the attempted murder of a coworker with a forklift was sentenced to prison Friday.

Erwin Colato, 37, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault for trying to drop a forklift on a Mohave Valley man. A charge of attempted first-degree murder was dismissed in the plea deal.

Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ken Sheffield asked to accept the plea agreement, also saying the victim is still undergoing ongoing physical therapy for his injuries.

Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr., reluctantly agreed to the plea agreement saying the sentence was lenient for the case.

Sipe did find mitigating factors, including Colato’s family support and his lack of criminal history. The judge sentenced Colato to five years in prison with credit for the roughly nine months he already served in county jail.

Colato, originally from California City, was interviewed on July 21, 2022, by sheriff’s deputies at a business in the 8500 block of Highway 95 in Mohave Valley.

Colato told detectives that he fought with a man in a travel trailer in a garage in the 500 block of A Street in Mohave Valley. Colato dragged the man onto the garage floor then lowered a 32,000-pound forklift onto the victim, the sheriff office reported.

The injured man was taken to a Fort Mohave hospital then flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.