OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, April 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Changing of the Guard: Long-time area education leaders leaving Kingman

Roger Jacks, former superintendent and president of the Kingman Unified School District board, plans to resign and move to Tennessee to be closer to family. (Miner file photo)

Roger Jacks, former superintendent and president of the Kingman Unified School District board, plans to resign and move to Tennessee to be closer to family. (Miner file photo)

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: April 15, 2023 8:36 p.m.

photo

Mohave County School Superintendent Mike File will retire at the end of his term late next near. (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Mike File, a fixture in the local education community for decades, will not seek re-election as Mohave County School Superintendent. File said he intends to retire at the end of his term late next year, and possibly relocate to be closer to family.

Mohave Valley resident James Barber on Wednesday filed a statement declaring his intent to seek the Republican nomination for the school chief position in Aug., 2024. Barber serves on the Mohave Valley Elementary school district governing board, last taught at Thunderbolt Middle school in Lake Havasu and said he currently works as a data analyst.

File assumed the superintendent’s position in 1996.

Another prominent figure in the education arena, retired Kingman Unified School District (KUSD) Superintendent Roger Jacks, is moving to Tennessee to be closer to family. Jacks spent 13 years in the KUSD, 11 of them as superintendent, before retiring in 2019.

Jacks has remained busy in the public service arena, holding seats on the KUSD governing board and the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission. He is stepping down from the commission and received a plaque and praise during this week’s commission meeting in Kingman.

“I would just like to express staff’s gratitude for Commissioner Jacks and all that you’ve done in your years of service here with us,” said Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh. He presented Jacks a gift bag as a token of thanks.

Jacks said he intends to hang on to his KUSD board seat for a couple of months. He said he’ll step down once he sells his Kingman home and charts course for a new life in Cookesville, Tennessee.

Jacks said Cookesville is equidistant between Nashville and Knoxville, communities where his daughters and grandchildren reside.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State