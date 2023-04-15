Changing of the Guard: Long-time area education leaders leaving Kingman

KINGMAN – Mike File, a fixture in the local education community for decades, will not seek re-election as Mohave County School Superintendent. File said he intends to retire at the end of his term late next year, and possibly relocate to be closer to family.

Mohave Valley resident James Barber on Wednesday filed a statement declaring his intent to seek the Republican nomination for the school chief position in Aug., 2024. Barber serves on the Mohave Valley Elementary school district governing board, last taught at Thunderbolt Middle school in Lake Havasu and said he currently works as a data analyst.

File assumed the superintendent’s position in 1996.

Another prominent figure in the education arena, retired Kingman Unified School District (KUSD) Superintendent Roger Jacks, is moving to Tennessee to be closer to family. Jacks spent 13 years in the KUSD, 11 of them as superintendent, before retiring in 2019.

Jacks has remained busy in the public service arena, holding seats on the KUSD governing board and the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission. He is stepping down from the commission and received a plaque and praise during this week’s commission meeting in Kingman.

“I would just like to express staff’s gratitude for Commissioner Jacks and all that you’ve done in your years of service here with us,” said Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh. He presented Jacks a gift bag as a token of thanks.

Jacks said he intends to hang on to his KUSD board seat for a couple of months. He said he’ll step down once he sells his Kingman home and charts course for a new life in Cookesville, Tennessee.

Jacks said Cookesville is equidistant between Nashville and Knoxville, communities where his daughters and grandchildren reside.