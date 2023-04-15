OFFERS
Kingman School board ponders contract renewal

The Kingman Unified School District talked about moving ahead with the formal contract renewal for Superintendent Dr. Gretchen Dorner. (Miner file photo)

Bernie Dotson, The Miner
Originally Published: April 15, 2023 7:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School District took no action, but preliminarily talked about moving ahead with the formal contract renewal for Superintendent Dr. Gretchen Dorner.

The preliminary contract talks took place at the April 11 regular school board meeting and will continue in the upcoming weeks, school board president Roger Jacks said after the meeting.

A school superintendent oversees tasks such as hiring staff, managing budgets, monitoring student success and developing a vision for the district. Dorner has worked for KUSD for more than 30 years in various job capacities.

“The contract of the superintendent is up for renewal, and we want to start moving toward finalizing the matter,” Jacks said. “We will have more discussion on the matter in the next few weeks.”

Dorner is a career educator and has held the superintendent job for the past several years. The length and terms of the contract between the superintendent and school board are determined by board members. The contract states the terms of employment.

