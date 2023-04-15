OFFERS
Mohave County seeks asbestos grant

Three county buildings could benefit from a state grant this year to remove harmful asbestos from former facilities in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Brandon Messick, For the Miner
Originally Published: April 15, 2023 7:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – Three county buildings could benefit from a state grant this year, as Mohave County officials seek as much as $150,000 in grant money to remove harmful asbestos from former facilities in Kingman.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to accept the grant, which would pay to remove asbestos-containing materials and lead from the county’s former Victim Witness facility, the former legal defender’s office and the county’s historic jail.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality approved this year’s grant allotment in January, according to county records, through ADEQ’s Brownfields State Response Grant. The removal of harmful materials will be completely paid for through the grant.

Under the Brownfields State Response Grant, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is expected to survey the structures for lead and asbestos, providing $20,000 in state funding to pay for the surveys.

And for the county’s historic jail, time may be of the essence. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors in January approved a 15-year lease of the building to the Mohave County Historic Society. Under that lease, the Historic Society would pay for renovation of the structure, and open the former county facility to the public for educational purposes.

However, harmful materials must be removed as a prerequisite to that agreement, according to county records.

The county’s governing board is scheduled to vote on Monday April 17, on whether to accept state grant funding for the removal of lead and asbestos from former county facilities at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.

