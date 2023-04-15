Obituary | Betty Jean Wallace Smith

Betty Jean Wallace Smith flew safely into the arms of Jesus on March 31, 2023.

Born to Charles and Vashtie in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Feb. 15, 1933, Betty was one of six siblings.

She led a life filled with love and laughter, adventure and heartache. Through it all she kept her faith steadfast and her courage strong.

She was an excellent cook and seamstress, skilled trap shooter, and a true matriarch extraordinaire. She could even fly an airplane! Our mother will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Betty leaves behind three children, Sandie, Teri and Chuck; and six grandchildren, Joy, Lauren, Emily, Sarah Ellen, Jake and Heath.

She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren – Althea, Liam, Nora and Julian – plus her extended family of Hope Haven’s at Helen’s Place who cared for her with loving hands.

“For You have delivered my soul from death, my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling.” – Psalm 116:8.