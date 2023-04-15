Obituary | Jackie Sansom

It is with great sadness we announce the passing away of our mother and wife Jackie Sansom.

Jackie passed away April 6, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her home with her closest family members by her side.

“Miss Jackie” was born in Texas in 1945. Her family lived all over of the country until they settled in Bullhead City when she was a sophomore in high school. That is where she met her husband of 58 years, Andy Sansom.

They married and moved to Kingman. “Miss Jackie” touched hundreds of children’s lives as well as adults.

She loved taking care of children, her family, cooking, baking, sunflowers and hummingbirds. She was a tough and wonderful woman who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband Andy Sansom and her children and their spouses: Cynthia and Tom Laswell, Andrea and Joel Weaver, Donnie and Suzanne Sansom and her grandchildren Drew and Isabelle Sansom.

No service will be held. Jackie’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing.

In her remembrance, stop and smell the roses, watch the birds, bake some cookies. She is finally pain free and resting in heaven. “Please shed no tears as I will be waiting with the Lord for you”