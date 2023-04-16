Hundreds attend vigil for 2 deceased Lee Williams’ High School teens, 3 injured

KINGMAN – Hundreds of community members attended the vigil for two Lee Williams High School students who died in a car accident, and gave support for the three survivors still in the hospital.

Kingman residents packed the seats and lined the walls of the Lee Williams High School auditorium on Friday, April 14 to mourn, share memories and receive updates on the survivors. Pictures of the victims were displayed onstage, and there were bouquets of flowers piled up beneath them as people prayed and offered support to one another.

Tatum Meins, 17, and Sherene “Siri” Walema, 15, died on Thursday, April 13. Brady Shuffler, Reilly Feil and Cannon Cobanovich are hospitalized in Las Vegas. Kingman Unified School District staff reported that all three boys had undergone surgery for their injuries. Four of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle and the driver was trapped and had to be extricated by first responders. LWHS Principal Jennifer Hannan said both Shuffler and Cobanovich have received surgeries and are stable. Feil is showing small improvements but is “fighting hard.”

According to the Kingman Police Department, Meins was pronounced dead at the scene and Walema died following transportation to Kingman Regional Medical Center. Kingman Regional Medical Center nurses attended the vigil and offered their condolences and said they “fought hard” to save Walema.

The 16-year-old male driver, who has not been identified, and two other passengers, were flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Thursday night around 10 p.m., the vehicle was heading eastbound when it slid sideways, struck two electric poles and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top. Law enforcement reported that speed was a factor in the crash.

KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner said that the healing process takes the entire community. She asked those whose lives have been positively impacted by Meins and Walema to raise their hand. The majority of hands went up, signifying that Kingman is a united community grieving together.

“We're all here together for the same reason. We need to come together and see each other's eyes. We need to know that there is a community of support,” Dorner said.

Meins was preparing to graduate next month before heading out to William Penn University. Only days before the accident, Meins signed with the university to play softball. Walema was in her first year at LWHS and also played with Meins on the high school’s softball team.

LWHS softball coaches struggled to put the losses into words and reflected on the girls’ sportsmanship and talents. “Tatum was the best softball player I’ve ever coached,” Coach Chris Hartley said before he became choked up and left the stage.

Assistant Coach Kylie Rogers said he “didn’t accept” the deaths of his players when he got the call. However, he knew that he needed to be there for the team and community.

“I needed to be there because this softball team means a lot to me, like my own kids,” Rogers said. “I would do anything for you girls.”

Friends and classmates of the girls spoke in disbelief over the tragedy and shared memories of the Meins and Walema on and off the field. Meins, who brought energy to any room, was excited for prom and even more excited for graduation. Walema was looking forward to wrapping up her freshman year, attending the carnival with her family, and was described multiple times as the “nicest girl you’ll ever meet.”

According to Lee Williams Athletics Facebook page, softball and baseball teams around the state have offered their condolences to the community and have honored the victims at Friday’s games. LWHS, Kingman High School and Kingman Academy of Learning High School are offering counseling to students. Dorner reminded students and community members that grief is different for everyone, and there are resources to utilize during this time.

“As a community, we can walk this very difficult and tragic journey and we can honor the lives of the two beautiful girls that we’ve lost and help the boys heal by remaining together,” Dorner said.

Mohave County Department of Public Health provided resources to students, families, faculty members and community members. MCDPH Behavioral Health Coordinator Carrie Pastella can be contacted at 928-352-4209 or pastec@mohave.gov.

24/7 crisis services include:

 The National Suicide Crisis Line, 988

 Arizona Statewide Crisis Line, 1-844-534-4673

 Crisis Textline, text “HELLO” to 741741

 Teen Lifeline, 602-248-8336 or 1-800-248-8336