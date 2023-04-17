OFFERS
Bodies of 2 kayakers recovered from Salt River in Phoenix

The bodies of two 38-year-old men have been recovered from Phoenix’s Salt River and are believed to be kayakers reported missing for a week. (Photo by Bernard Gagnon CC 3.0, https://bit.ly/2M2Cq5S)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 17, 2023 10:45 a.m.

PHOENIX - The bodies of two 38-year-old men have been recovered from Phoenix's Salt River and they're believed to be kayakers reported missing for a week, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said the body of Shane Coates was recovered Saturday with Ryan Jacob’s body recovered Sunday.

City fire department crews were called to the scene April 9 on a report of two men in the river yelling for help.

First responders reported seeing life vests in the water and authorities said the items could’ve been sucked off the two men because of the river’s swift current.

Coates’ family said his body was identified by a tattoo on one of his arms that had his last name.

Friends of Coates and Jacobs said the two men loved to do water sports.

