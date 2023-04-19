Arizona inmate sentenced to death again in cellmate’s murder

PHOENIX – An Arizona man has been sentenced to death for the second time in the 2010 murder of his prison cellmate, who was castrated and had his throat slit.

In the first Arizona capital case to be brought back for a do-over since twin U.S. Supreme Court rulings earlier this year, a Maricopa County Superior Court jury deliberated for about one hour Monday before upholding Jasper Rushing’s sentence.

Judge Michael Kemp, who sentenced Rushing the first time in the murder of 40-year-old Shannon Palmer, told jurors they had to decide if there was any evidence presented during last week’s new sentencing phase that warranted leniency toward Rushing.

The Arizona Republic reported Rushing didn’t present any evidence of that kind to the courtroom.

Rushing being found guilty of first-degree murder in Palmer’s death could not play a roll in the jury’s sentencing decision, according to the newspaper. Rushing, 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder and first sentenced to death in 2015.

Prosecutors said Rushing put a softcover book inside a sock and bludgeoned Palmer at the Lewis Prison Complex in Buckeye, then slit the victim’s throat multiple times and cut off his penis with a razor blade.