Community View | Good guys and bad guys

In this country there are good guys and bad guys, but lately there seems to be a rash of bad guys killing good innocent people. Could it be they know the liberal judicial system will give them the lightest sentence which allows them to be back out on the streets to kill again?

Many political figures are blaming guns for the rise in deaths of innocent victims. Yet, if some of us attempt to blame the person pulling the trigger, these same political leaders tend to look the other way and continue to blame guns.

In the movie “Shane”, while the reformed gunfighter was teaching the boy how to shoot a gun, he uttered these memorable words; “A gun is a tool. It’s as good or as bad as the person using it.” That’s it in a nutshell! Instead of our leaders blaming the bad guy, they blame the gun. Then they make laws restricting or banning guns. They punish the millions of law-abiding gun owners for what the criminal is doing.

In years past, around the time Robert Kennedy was killed, some politicians who wanted a ban on all guns, came up with the phrase “assault weapon” hoping to give guns an evil destructive tone. Just what is an assault weapon? Actually, besides being a gun, it can be a knife, a baseball bat, a car and even a frying pan. Don’t laugh. It’s been recorded in police files that intruders and husbands have met deadly force with a heavy kitchen utensil.

Taking away guns does not solve the problem. Proof of that is New York City, Chicago, and Washington D.C. where they have the strictest gun laws and a higher crime rate than any other state in the union.

So, what is the solution? Gun control of any kind doesn’t work. The bad guys will always find a way to obtain guns. Rehabilitation of repeat criminals has failed. Many judges have failed to give proper sentencing which encourages criminals to remain criminal.

We must become extremely hard on killers. We must fight fire with fire. We must kill the killers; these bad guys have no right to be among the rest of the good people.

When children go to school and get slaughtered, when a businessman goes into the subway and gets murdered for the fun of it, when groups of people praying in the safe sanctuary of their church are gunned down, when a man randomly gets knifed on a city street in broad daylight, then we good guys must demand a stop to this bloodshed. We must eliminate the killers. Anyone in a court of law found guilty of first-degree murder, should be sentenced to a public hanging. The last public hanging was in 1936. The last legal hanging was in 1996. Both murderers had killed elderly women. No guns were involved, just evil people.

Some would say a public hanging is too barbaric, too gruesome, but if a potential killer plans to kill another human being, he might have second thoughts if he knew he would face the gallows for his crime.

We must be able to walk our streets again without fear.

Thomas Allen

Golden Valley