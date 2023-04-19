Letter | We the People means all us people

When I read in The Miner a comment in the Rants and Raves about “neutralizing” Trump, it put shivers down my spine.

The snowflakes out there need to realize that our nation was built on debate. Our Founding Fathers argued over the wording and drafting of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. But, neither side wished for the opposition to be “neutralized.” If you don’t like what a person says don’t listen to it!

We will not all agree, but we cannot expect those who disagree with us to stop talking. Freedom of speech is not one-sided only for the opinion you like. We do not send out speech police to restrict verbalized opinions.

We the People means all of us people. It is not American to wish to silence opposition. But, I do not wish to neutralize and shut down their viewpoint.

Opposition is shut down in dictatorships, not in Representative Republics like we have. Ben Franklin said we have a Republic if we can keep it. Are we going to keep that freedom?

Shanna Cooper

Kingman