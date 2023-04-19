Obituary | Don Lupe Mesa

Don Lupe Mesa, passed away peacefully in his home on April 12, 2023. His passing was unexpected to all who he leaves behind. He was blessed with 85 years of life and was born on Dec. 17, 1937 in Kingman, Arizona where he lived his entire life. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, “a loving papa to all”. Don is survived by his siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. He found great interest in crossword puzzles, attending church, reading books, listening to CDs and records and of course watching his favorite story The Young and the Restless. Don was an all-around family man and went above and beyond for those he cares for. He often mentioned that you didn’t have to be blood to be considered family. He will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched.

A viewing and funeral service will be held in his honor at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, April 21 starting at 1:00 p.m. Following the services a reception will be held at the Hampton Inn, located in the banquet room, all are welcomed and any contributions would be appreciated by the family.

“It’s nice to be important but more important to be nice!”



- Don Mesa