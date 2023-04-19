Rants and Raves | April 19, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

To all those who voted Democrat – Welcome to Calizonia. Enjoy the nightmare!

I just can’t see how anybody with any intelligence and integrity could see Tucker or McCarthy or Trump speak and see anything other than con artists and just the most despicable specimens of humanity.

Inflation is a global issue but why not blame Biden since GOP is a clown show with no agenda to better the lives of average Americans. Don’t dare mention corporations making record profits while punishing consumers for not voting in the best interest of said corporations.

Who is really getting the welfare/socialism? Walmart and other big corporations that make record profits while much of their workforce qualifies for food stamps then spends the food stamps in Walmart. Think about it!

The people around here are broke just look around. It’s sickening so many here vote for people that want to take food away from poor families and healthcare away from poor people while supporting tax cuts for the wealthy.

Thank God the whole country isn’t comprised of the demographic of Mohave County. This gives me hope since not everybody everywhere is as obtuse as the mass of uneducated, brainwashed, scared, angry boomers and gun nut militia morons that live here.

Biden is nothing to brag about but McCarthy deflects questions and uses projection and gaslighting with great skill. He’s won’t last long. Marjorie Traitor Greene has him on a short leash. The loonies have taken over the asylum!

As Kingman continues to grow, a left turn signal is badly needed at the corner of Stockton Hill Rd. and Northern heading South.

Hundreds Attend Vigil For LWHS Teens – Attended the vigil (TU LWHS ), also had coaches over 60 years ago in then “new” buildings. Hearts/prayers go out to all and coaches, please know how appreciated your services were for these girls.

Guardsman Arrested In Classified Documents Leak – 21 year old Christian Guardsman Teixeira couldn’t have had access (per Cash Patel/highest clearance ever); apparently given info in effort to leak our troops are on ground/fighting in Ukraine who is losing, 10 Ukrainians for every Russian. More Biden lies.