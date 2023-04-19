Rescheduled: Tatum Meins will be escorted to Kingman by fire department Thursday

KINGMAN— On Thursday, April 20 between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tatum Meins will be escorted home to Kingman and proceed to a funeral home.

The Lee Williams High School athlete who died last week in a vehicle accident involving four other teenagers will be escorted from Lake Havasu City by the Kingman Fire Department and surrounding organizations. According to a KFD news release, KFD will stop at Beale Street near the LWHS baseball fields and Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. Meins will be honored with four horns in honor of her softball number.