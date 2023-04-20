Meins and Walema will be escorted home by KFD today
Originally Published: April 20, 2023 10:42 a.m.
KINGMAN- Tatum Meins and Sherene Walema will be escorted by the Kingman Fire Department to separate funeral homes today between 11:30 a.m. -12 p.m. According to a KFD press release, they will be leaving from Lake Havasu City and KFD will stop on Beale Street near the Lee Williams High School and Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St. 310 W. Beale St. They will then proceed to separate funeral homes.
