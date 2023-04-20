Sounds of Kingman presents El Jefe

Sounds of Kingman will be presenting El Jefe at Metcalfe Park, 315. W. Beale Street on Sunday, April 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. El Jefe plays a mixture of 60-70’s classic: beach, pop, and Saxxy Blues. Including: The Beach Boys, Neil Young, Crosby Stills and Nash, and Eric Clapton. Ell Jefe will be playing for all ages and is free to all. For more information visit https://www.soundsofkingman.com.