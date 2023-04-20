OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Sounds of Kingman presents El Jefe

Sounds of Kingman will be presenting El Jefe at Metcalfe Park, 315. W. Beale Street on Sunday, April 23. El Jefe plays a mixture of 60-70’s classic: beach, pop, and Saxxy Blues. (Courtesy photo)

Sounds of Kingman will be presenting El Jefe at Metcalfe Park, 315. W. Beale Street on Sunday, April 23. El Jefe plays a mixture of 60-70’s classic: beach, pop, and Saxxy Blues. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 20, 2023 7:41 p.m.

Sounds of Kingman will be presenting El Jefe at Metcalfe Park, 315. W. Beale Street on Sunday, April 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. El Jefe plays a mixture of 60-70’s classic: beach, pop, and Saxxy Blues. Including: The Beach Boys, Neil Young, Crosby Stills and Nash, and Eric Clapton. Ell Jefe will be playing for all ages and is free to all. For more information visit https://www.soundsofkingman.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State