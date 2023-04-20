Young Eagles Rally at Kingman Airport

KINGMAN – The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 will hold a Young Eagles Rally on Saturday, April 22.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, or until weather becomes an issue, officials announced. Kids ages eight through 17 are invited to learn aviation, including flying a short course, organizer David Amspoker said. The program includes is a short ground school and a short flight above Kingman.

“Kids learn everything as far as what a pilot does to control the aircraft and basic flying skills,” Amspoker said.

The rally will be held at the Kingman Municipal Airport terminal, 6000 Flightline Drive. There is no cost to kids who participate, Amspoker said a parent or guardian’s permission is required.

Three different aircraft will be used at the event, which has taken place yearly for about 20 years, Amspoker said. The aircraft to be used are the Grumman American Tiger, the Piper Cherokee and the Cessna 172.

Parents and participants fill out the necessary paperwork prior to boarding the aircraft, Amspoker said. For more information, call Amspoker at 928-757-7742.