OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Young Eagles Rally at Kingman Airport

The Young Eagles Rally is slated for Saturday, April 22 at the Kingman Municipal Airport, 6000 Flightline Drive in Kingman. The free event will teach kids ages eight to 17 about aviation, and staff will provide a short flight above Kingman. (Miner file photo)

The Young Eagles Rally is slated for Saturday, April 22 at the Kingman Municipal Airport, 6000 Flightline Drive in Kingman. The free event will teach kids ages eight to 17 about aviation, and staff will provide a short flight above Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Bernie Dotson, The Miner
Originally Published: April 20, 2023 7:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 will hold a Young Eagles Rally on Saturday, April 22.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, or until weather becomes an issue, officials announced. Kids ages eight through 17 are invited to learn aviation, including flying a short course, organizer David Amspoker said. The program includes is a short ground school and a short flight above Kingman.

“Kids learn everything as far as what a pilot does to control the aircraft and basic flying skills,” Amspoker said.

The rally will be held at the Kingman Municipal Airport terminal, 6000 Flightline Drive. There is no cost to kids who participate, Amspoker said a parent or guardian’s permission is required.

Three different aircraft will be used at the event, which has taken place yearly for about 20 years, Amspoker said. The aircraft to be used are the Grumman American Tiger, the Piper Cherokee and the Cessna 172.

Parents and participants fill out the necessary paperwork prior to boarding the aircraft, Amspoker said. For more information, call Amspoker at 928-757-7742.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State