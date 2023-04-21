Obituary | Kelly Shawn Santos

It is with great sadness that we announce that Kelly Shawn Santos ended her long fight with cancer April 13, 2023 at home peacefully surrounded by her family.

Kelly was born Nov. 9, 1973 in Fort Rucker, Alabama to Earl and Peggy Burhans. She was a fun and inquisitive child and always up for an adventure. This would continue throughout her life. She loved boating, the lake, fishing, golfing, bowling, cooking and the beauty of the outdoors. Her absolute favorite place was Lake Tahoe. Kelly reveled in spending time with her family and friends. Her time with her husband Tony and their kids was the most important part of life to her.

Kelly earned her degree in social work from Utah Valley State College and Mohave Community College where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. While working in the behavioral health field as a Crisis Interventionist, Kelly helped many that found themselves at their lowest points. With her care, comfort and understanding she was able to help them. She found great joy in serving others and helping them to find their greatest potential.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Tony Santos; daughter, Brittany Wright; son, Jack Wright; son Jordan Albert; daughter, Ashley Ryder (granddaughter Remington); daughter, Mia Santos; daughter, Izabella Santos (grandson Santiago); son, Michael Santos; mother, Peggy Burhans; sister, Tammy Martin; brother, Jeff Burhans; sister, Kerri Burhans and several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family as well as her beloved dogs Wrigley and Macy.

Kelly will be greatly missed by everyone. She would want us to thank all who have sent love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.

Memorial Services will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Central Church 112 N. 4 St. in Kingman, Arizona.