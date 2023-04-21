Obituary | Theda Lavern Ervin

Theda Lavern Ervin was born in Cogar, Oklahoma on Oct, 20, 1931. She passed on March 14, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona at 91 years old. She live in El Centro, California prior to moving to El Reno, Oklahoma where she lived for many years. In 2016 she moved to Kingman to live with her son, Jack Gray and wife, Marion. She is survived by her four children, three sons, Jack Gray and his wife Marion; James Gray Debi of El Centro, California; Curtis Gray and his wife Kelley of San Diego, California and daughter Carolyn Stclair of Merced, California. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Ervin is also survived by her sister, Montie Tinsley of Yukon, Oklahoma and brother, Bill Daniel of Caldwell, Idaho.

Her favorite things to do were reading her Christian book, word search puzzles and watching Days of Our Lives. She looked forward to going to church at Grace Lutheran where she was a member, getting her hair done and visiting with the ladies at Envi Salon, and going to dinner on Friday night.

She always enjoyed BBQ and family get-togethers, and she had many special friends. There will be a memorial service on April 29, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church 2101 Harrison in Kingman, Arizona at 2:00 p.m. Her final resting place will be in El Reno, Oklahoma. The family would like to thank all personnel at KRMC who were involved with her care. Special Hospice House and Pastor Judi for their caring support at this difficult time.