Rants and Raves | April 21, 2023

Originally Published: April 21, 2023 8:35 a.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Saying the USA is a republic not a democracy is like saying an orange is an orange not a fruit. Republic is a form of democracy. Trump wants to be a dictator and attempted a coup d’e tat. His clown brigade was too stupid to pull it off.

Calizonia hmm…Well I don’t think it was Democrat votes that cost Republicans the election in Arizona. It was the despicable Republican candidates that repulsed decent traditional conservatives prompting them not to vote at all.

Re Shanna Cooper letter: As author of the statement you reference I agree with you, however Trump refused the results of a free/fair election then failed to provide evidence of his claims of fraud. IMHO Trump lost the privilege to participate on Jan 6 by engaging in sedition, provoking a violent insurrection in response to his legitimate election loss.

Trump didn’t get into politics because he cares about America and wanted to “drain the swamp”. He saw opportunity to take over the swamp, show the crooks how to properly lie and grift while bending them to his will, forcing them into fealty.

Regarding: Should Kingman raise water rates. Everything you vote down a sales tax increase (shared by all who shop here) you risk city related rate increases. The money have to come from somewhere. Definitely a penny wise and dollar dumb.

I’ve heard some far-fetched conspiracy theories that the left stage mass shootings to erode gun rights. I can easily say the right accepts school shootings hoping kids/parents/staff are scared to go to school. Public education is GOP enemy #1!

When the right apologizes for Reaganomics, overpopulation, global warming, free trade, trickle down, unfunded wars, and union busting immigration, the left will apologize for the minimum wage, social security and supporting democracy. Deal?

I’d like to know why five teenagers are driving recklessly on a Thursday night at 9:50 p.m.

I voted for Trump rant. Trump “has caused havoc”. Havoc is the RESPONSE from the swamp dwellers who want things to stay just as they are.

