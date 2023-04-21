OFFERS
Fri, April 21
Resident and four pets survive downtown house fire

Kingman firefighters assist a dog rescued from a house fire in downtown Kingman. (Photo courtesy of the Kingman Fire Department)

Originally Published: April 21, 2023 1:42 p.m.

KINGMAN- On Thursday, April 20 at around 6:40 p.m., the Kingman Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Kingman.

According to a KFD news release, the fire took place at the intersection of Damon St., and 1st Ave., in Kingman. Fire personnel rescued two dogs and a cat from the structure. A third dog was found upon cleanup by the owner. The dog was provided care on scene and survived.

No injuries were reported, but the resident was displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance, and the Kingman Police Department provided assistance at the scene. The fire is currently under investigation.

