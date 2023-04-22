Andy Devine roadwork slated for Monday, April 24

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will be striping Andy Devine Avenue on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to a news release from the city, the striping will occur from Grandview Avenue to 5th Street. During this time there will be travel delays and reduced speeds due to lane restrictions.

The City of Kingman urges motorists to pay extra attention while driving in and around work zones and maintenance vehicles. They also stress the importance of maintaining safe and smart driving habits during the construction season, and at all times, when operating a motor vehicle.

The City of Kingman is working with businesses in the area regarding notification, however, access to businesses is not anticipated to be affected.

Upcoming intermittent lane closures on Stockton Hill Road will allow Allo Communications and Walker Electric to install fiber. They will have intermittent closures on Stockton Hill Road at Gordon Drive.

The intermittent closures will occur between 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 and 5:00 on Thursday, April 27.

The companies, Allo Communications and Walker Electric, are working with residents and businesses in the area regarding notification, however, access to area businesses is not anticipated to be affected.