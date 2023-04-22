OFFERS
Diet Center’s Exercise Tip of the week - Exercise for Energy

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: April 22, 2023 4:35 p.m.

How are you feeling today? A little tired a little lethargic. Well, I have a trick that might help.

Research shows that a little exercise can improve your mood and energy level. Exercise is found to be an important component of mood regulation. An exercise routine can increase self-esteem, and help motivate a person to eat better. The positive effects of exercise lasts longer than the exercise period does. Right now is the perfect time to get started. It is starting to cool off. It is nicer in the evenings and if mornings are better for you the temperatures are a little brisk but still very nice.

I know you are thinking I just don’t have the time. You can benefit from as little as five minutes a day! I know that sounds hard to believe, but a brisk five-minute walk can increase energy levels. Other cardiovascular exercises that can increase energy levels include jogging, aerobics and swimming. You can gain psychological benefits as well. Regular cardiovascular training can significantly improve psychological function, decrease anxiety and depression, decrease fatigue and confusion, and increase vigor. Sounds like it is worth trying doesn’t it?

A study at Cornell University showed that as little as five minutes of exercise daily produced a training effect among sedentary people. So if you want to improve your mood and energy level, try taking five minutes to be a little active. It only takes a few minutes of exercise to help you feel good! And to feel great about yourself. Thanks for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have anything on your mind where diet and exercise is concerned please call me at 753-5066 or email me at dietcenteraz@yahoo.com.

