Kingman Fire Department provides Meins funeral service information, donation options

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department announced that the visitation for Tatum Meins, the daughter of a KFD Captain, will be held on Thursday, April 27 at the Historical Elks Lodge on 4th St. and Oak St. from 4-8 p.m.

According to a KFD news release, the funeral service will be held Friday, April 28 at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave., at 11 a.m. Doors will open to the public at 10:15 am. A celebration of life will be following the service.

In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to donate to the Tatum Meins family in honor of Tatum, please make checks payable to Tatum Meins Memorial, or search Venmo by typing in @TatumMeinsMemorial and it will show "Joseph Meins" as the account holder.