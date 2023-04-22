Man who ran over and killed his father gets a 16 year sentence

GOLDEN VALLEY - A Fort Mohave man who deliberately ran over and killed his father appeared for sentencing Friday in Mohave County Superior Court. A plea agreement brings a second-degree murder conviction for Isaiha Caril-Hill, 23.

“I’d like to apologize to my mother,” Caril-Hill told the Court, adding his uncle, aunt and entire family to his apology list. Defense counsel explained that Caril-Hill was under extreme influence of drugs and/or alcohol and was paranoid and delusional at the time of the Jan. 14 incident.

Authorities reported that the victim, Lester Caril, 68, was driving a black SUV that he pulled over following an argument and erratic behavior by his son. Caril got out of the vehicle and was walking away when the defendant got behind the wheel and ran his father down in the 7900 block of Highway 68 in Golden Valley.

Caril-Hill drove away but crashed the SUV about five minutes later. He was taken into custody and jailed, but never mentioned his father, whose body wasn’t found until 15 hours after he’d been struck.

“This is really a hard thing for me. I am very hurt, very said,” said Leon Caril, brother of the victim and uncle of the defendant. “I hope he (Caril-Hill) gets the best treatment he can get.”

Other family members also expressed hope that Caril-Hill can conquer his substance abuse demons while incarcerated.

“Isaiha, I love you,” his older brother said. “I hope while you’re in there, you can get the treatment for drugs and alcohol – and your anger.”

Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle noted family member conflict in mourning their loss by the hand of another loved one. “The victims in this case are torn,’’ he said.

Judge Carlisle imposed a 16-year prison term.