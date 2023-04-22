OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, April 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Man who ran over and killed his father gets a 16 year sentence

Isaiha Caril-Hill (MCSO photo)

Isaiha Caril-Hill (MCSO photo)

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: April 22, 2023 4:40 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY - A Fort Mohave man who deliberately ran over and killed his father appeared for sentencing Friday in Mohave County Superior Court. A plea agreement brings a second-degree murder conviction for Isaiha Caril-Hill, 23.

“I’d like to apologize to my mother,” Caril-Hill told the Court, adding his uncle, aunt and entire family to his apology list. Defense counsel explained that Caril-Hill was under extreme influence of drugs and/or alcohol and was paranoid and delusional at the time of the Jan. 14 incident.

Authorities reported that the victim, Lester Caril, 68, was driving a black SUV that he pulled over following an argument and erratic behavior by his son. Caril got out of the vehicle and was walking away when the defendant got behind the wheel and ran his father down in the 7900 block of Highway 68 in Golden Valley.

Caril-Hill drove away but crashed the SUV about five minutes later. He was taken into custody and jailed, but never mentioned his father, whose body wasn’t found until 15 hours after he’d been struck.

“This is really a hard thing for me. I am very hurt, very said,” said Leon Caril, brother of the victim and uncle of the defendant. “I hope he (Caril-Hill) gets the best treatment he can get.”

Other family members also expressed hope that Caril-Hill can conquer his substance abuse demons while incarcerated.

“Isaiha, I love you,” his older brother said. “I hope while you’re in there, you can get the treatment for drugs and alcohol – and your anger.”

Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle noted family member conflict in mourning their loss by the hand of another loved one. “The victims in this case are torn,’’ he said.

Judge Carlisle imposed a 16-year prison term.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State