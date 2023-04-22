OFFERS
Meth bust made in Bullhead City

Nathan Lawrence (MCSO photo)

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: April 22, 2023 4:41 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Law enforcement authorities reportedly seized a half-pound of methamphetamine after tracking down a man who allegedly fled officers from two agencies early Thursday.

Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the ordeal began at 2 a.m. when Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration near the intersection of Aztec Road and Highway 95 in Fort Mohave. Fromelt said the suspect, later identified as Nathan Lawrence, 41, evaded pursuing deputies and officers from the Department of Public Safety.

She said Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce helped locate Lawrence in Fort Mohave where he was hiding at a friend’s house in the 4400 block of Calle Viveza, about an hour after the incident began.

Fromelt said Lawrence was allegedly in possession of the meth when arrested inside the home.

“He was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs, while recklessly fleeing from pursuing law enforcement agencies, including traveling in the oncoming traffic lane,” Fromelt said.

Lawrence is initially charged with dangerous drug and DUI–related charges. She said more charges may be added for the alleged felony flight.

