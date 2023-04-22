OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, April 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Mohave Community College president selected for Rural Community Leaders Fellowship

President Stacy Klippenstein has been selected for the Rural Community Leaders Fellowship program at West Texas A&M University. (Miner file photo)

President Stacy Klippenstein has been selected for the Rural Community Leaders Fellowship program at West Texas A&M University. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 22, 2023 4:48 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY - Mohave Community College announced President Stacy Klippenstein has been selected for the Rural Community Leaders Fellowship program at West Texas A&M University.

According to a MCC news release, the RCL Fellowship program organizers at West Texas A&M stated that Klippenstein’s selection is a testament to his dedication and leadership in the field of rural community colleges. Klippenstein expressed his gratitude and honor at being selected for the program, stating, “This opportunity will allow me to share my rural community college experiences with the faculty and doctoral students at West Texas and assist in research focused on rural issues and leadership development.”

RCL is part of the educational leadership doctoral program at the University’s College of Education and Social Sciences, which recognizes and celebrates exceptional rural leaders with proven dedication and effectiveness in the field. MCC is proud of Klippenstein’s achievements and excited for the contributions he will make to the program, while continuing to provide excellent leadership and guidance at MCC, said MCC Executive Director of Communications James Jarman.

As a fellow, Klippenstein will be part of an RCL summit and then offer guidance on research for faculty and doctoral students in a remote format. The RCL Fellowship provides an opportunity for Klippenstein to pass on his wisdom and experience to the next generation of rural leaders in education.

Fellows will participate in a summit where they respond to a national rural research agenda with six focal areas of health and wellness, partnerships and community relationships, spatial and educational equity, teacher and leader preparation, recruitment and retention, college and career pathways, and policy and funding. Klippenstein will be joined by other exceptional leaders in education from around the country who comprise the inaugural cohort.

The 2023 summit is set for April 25 and 26 at West Texas A&M. As a fellow, Klippenstein will also offer guidance on research for faculty and doctoral students.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State