Obituary | Jeffrey Hanley

Jeffrey Hanley

Jeffrey Hanley

Originally Published: April 22, 2023 4:30 p.m.

Jeffrey Hanley passed on Dec. 9, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. He was born April 28, 1983 to Barbara and Ronald Hanley. He is survived by his parents and his sibling Alice/Greg Hanley. Rest in peace, brother and son. He is present with the Lord in His loving hands.

I met Jeff in 2016 at a fast food restaurant. He was a big brother to me. We developed a great friendship, playing video games. I am grateful I had him in my life. Rest easy, brother. – TK

He was an outstanding friend, always. I’m sad he is gone. –Jenn

We met in 2009. He was like a brother to me, great friend who would help when called on. He meant the world to me and many others. I will never forget him. – Fernando G.

I met Jeff in eighth grade. We were close friends through high school. I had the chance to meet someone who made me a better person. I called him friend. There’s no one like Jeff. Rest in Peace. – Robert Farwig

