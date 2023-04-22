Obituary | Matthew James McDermott

Matthew James McDermott, 45, passed away in a car accident near Lake Mead, Nevada, on Feb. 23, 2023. Matthew, also known as Matt, was born on March 15, 1977, to Mike and Pam McDermott and spent his early years on a cattle ranch east of Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County, California. He moved to Kingman, Arizona, in 1992, where he developed a love for heavy equipment operation, becoming a skilled operator of cranes, digger trucks and various other pieces of equipment. Matt worked for several electric companies across California, Utah, and Nevada, earning a reputation as a respected member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 640.

Matt’s faith in Jesus was a vital aspect of his life, and he was an active member of the New Life Church in Kingman, where he formed close relationships with many of its members. Matt’s kind-hearted nature and eagerness to help others touched the lives of all who knew him. He had a special bond with his step-granddaughter, Kynsleigh, who adored him, and he loved all of his stepchildren and grandchildren as if they were his own. Matt was also close with his father-in-law, John Howell, until his passing in 2019.

Matt’s wife, Christine, her family and the McDermott family are left to mourn his loss deeply. His wife, Christine; mother-in-law, Darlene Howell; brother-in-law, Mark Howell; step-daughter, Brittany Broderick, and her fiancé, Josh Bathauer; step-daughter, Lauran Boatwright; and step-grandchildren, McKenna, Abbie, Colten, Bristol and Amelia are among those who will cherish his memory. Matt’s parents, Mike and Pam McDermott; sister, Katherine McDermott; brother, Joe McDermott, and sister-in-law, Valerie McDermott, and their children, Ruby and Rocky; sister-in-law, Jeanne McDermott, and her children, Elaine, Heston and Mason; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends, also deeply mourn his passing. Matt’s brother, Tom, preceded him in death in Nov. 2022.

Although Matt’s time on earth was cut short, his unwavering faith in Jesus will provide comfort to those who loved him. He will always be remembered for his gentle and loyal nature, his love for his family and his kindness to others. A private memorial service at New Life Church in Kingman will honor his life.