Obituary | Tatum Lee Meins

The family of Tatum Lee Meins, 17, of Kingman, Arizona, is saddened to announce her passing on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Tatum was born in Kingman, Arizona on May 11, 2005, to Joseph Meins and Deborah Milstead. From an early age, she had a special kind of energy. Her contagious smile and laugh could be felt by anyone around her. Always repping #4, she never met a sport she couldn’t conquer. In high school, she received numerous accolades in volleyball and softball and recently signed a Letter of Intent scholarship to pursue her passion for softball in college at William Penn University in Iowa. When not in her cleats, you could find her at the beach with her friends or shopping for new Jordan’s to keep her shoe game fresh.

Tatum loved to spend time at the Kingman firehouse with her dad, where she was the daughter of the entire department. Tatum was a beloved granddaughter, daughter and proud big sister. With a zest for life, she lived every day to the fullest, never missing an opportunity to impact those around her.

Tatum is survived by her parents Joseph (Brandy) Meins, Deborah Milstead and loving brothers Enzo and Nico Meins. Grandparents; Francine Meins, Joe and Jill Sanfillipo, Gwendolyn Smith and Gary Milstead, Jamie and Wayne Rossiano, Arthur Varian, great grandparents; Mary Bathauer, Mary Meins, Sandra and Bill Belasco, Gary and Ginger Bennett, Nancy Winiecki, and Vincent Rossiano. Tatum had many other aunts, uncles, 120+ cousins, and family and friends who loved and adored her. And not to be forgotten, her beloved dog, Cece.

Tatum is preceded in death by grandfather Richard Meins, great grandparents; Raymond Meins Jr., Edward Bathauer and Mattie Milstead.

The visitation will be held Thursday, April 27 at the Historic Elks Lodge on Oak St. and 4th St. from 4-8 p.m. The funeral services will be on Friday, April 28, at Lee Williams High School at 11:00 a.m. Doors will open to the public at 10:15 a.m. A celebration of life will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to Tatum Meins family in honor of Tatum, please make checks payable to Tatum Meins Memorial.