Rants and Raves | April 23, 2023

Originally Published: April 22, 2023 4:38 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Well regulated militia question: Is Mohave citizens armed saying ‘lets go sheriff’ a “well regulated militia” per the Constitution? YES! That’s exactly what it is.

Elwood Watson –The Racism of Tennessee Republicans – Justin Pearson broke House rules; called mob rule, a no–no. Note, Kamala rushed to Memphis but our border czar never made it there. Before this phoniness, Pearson was a quiet Boston native. They’re all three phonies.

Corporations own the politicians especially GOP we know this. Corporations are driven by profit not morality we know this. So why do corporations want to dictate policy that increases the birth rate of the poorest people?

Forcing women to give birth is just another way of forcing the poor into a life of servitude. Lives as wage laborers, soldiers, debt peons, modern day serfs… We live in a neo-feudalism social and economic structure.

House Republicans don’t expel Republican child molester? – Incidentally, Joe Biden’s usually “hidden” daughter has had a lifetime of “sex” therapy due to (her words) her Father Joe constantly climbing in the shower w/her as a child…and more. You know, Joe, the little girl hair smeller/ear whisperer!

