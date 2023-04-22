OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, April 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Republican Women to host Johnathon Alexander

Jonathan Alexander will share his experiences in law enforcement at the Kingman Republican Women meeting on May 1. (Courtesy photo)

Jonathan Alexander will share his experiences in law enforcement at the Kingman Republican Women meeting on May 1. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 22, 2023 4:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will host Jonathan Alexander to share his experience in law enforcement and securing the U.S. borders.

According a news release from organizers, Alexander is currently a private investigator with Stewart and Associates in Idaho specializing in child sex trafficking, illicit drug smuggling and unlawful border crossings. Alexander will speak about present current problems at the southern border. He is with a group of ex-military personnel that are concerned with trafficking over the border.

He will discuss the Army of engineering removing portions of the border wall so that illegals are driving right in. Alexander’s group is called “Companies in Action”. This group is looking for more law abiding volunteers to come down to the border with them. Email or call Jonathan at companiesinaction@gmail.com 928-716-3189.

Kingman Republican Women will also host the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. The mission of the AZ Free Enterprise organization is to “take a principled, aggressive stand in support of our issues and policies.” To achieve this, the Free Enterprise Club provides the engaged Arizona citizen with a clearing house of information on bills working through the legislative sessions.

KRW also provides logistical assistance with contacting your representatives to include all types of contact support (e.g. request to speak during legislative sessions). Club representatives will present current bills and tutorials on channels open to Arizonians to provide their inputs.

The Kingman Republican Women meet on May, 1 at 12:30 p.m. for lunch and the meeting begins at 1 p.m. Meetings are held at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Avenue. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3.00 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. Lunch will not be served but brown baggers are welcome.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State