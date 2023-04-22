Republican Women to host Johnathon Alexander

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will host Jonathan Alexander to share his experience in law enforcement and securing the U.S. borders.

According a news release from organizers, Alexander is currently a private investigator with Stewart and Associates in Idaho specializing in child sex trafficking, illicit drug smuggling and unlawful border crossings. Alexander will speak about present current problems at the southern border. He is with a group of ex-military personnel that are concerned with trafficking over the border.

He will discuss the Army of engineering removing portions of the border wall so that illegals are driving right in. Alexander’s group is called “Companies in Action”. This group is looking for more law abiding volunteers to come down to the border with them. Email or call Jonathan at companiesinaction@gmail.com 928-716-3189.

Kingman Republican Women will also host the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. The mission of the AZ Free Enterprise organization is to “take a principled, aggressive stand in support of our issues and policies.” To achieve this, the Free Enterprise Club provides the engaged Arizona citizen with a clearing house of information on bills working through the legislative sessions.



KRW also provides logistical assistance with contacting your representatives to include all types of contact support (e.g. request to speak during legislative sessions). Club representatives will present current bills and tutorials on channels open to Arizonians to provide their inputs.

The Kingman Republican Women meet on May, 1 at 12:30 p.m. for lunch and the meeting begins at 1 p.m. Meetings are held at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Avenue. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3.00 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. Lunch will not be served but brown baggers are welcome.