OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Mon, April 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Evacuations ordered after flooding in small Arizona town

Navajo Nation officials say evacuations have been ordered for some residents of Chinle after floodwaters filled washes and overflowed berms and dirt dams. (Miner file photo)

Navajo Nation officials say evacuations have been ordered for some residents of Chinle after floodwaters filled washes and overflowed berms and dirt dams. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 24, 2023 8:48 a.m.

CHINLE — Navajo Nation officials ordered evacuations Sunday for some residents of Chinle after floodwaters filled washes and overflowed berms and dirt dams.

They said many residents are refusing to leave, however, because they want to protect their property and livestock.

Tribal officials said water from Tsaile Lake and Wheatfields Lake was flowing down the Chinle Wash.

The tribe declared a state of emergency Jan. 19 after heavy snow hit parts of the vast reservation, which covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, leaving flooding and muddy roads.

Recent snowmelts then filled lakes and led to water runoffs in Chinle, which has a population of about 4,500.

Navajo Nation police and Apache County crews were trying to relocate residents of the small town to higher ground.

Drones were being used to monitor the flooding and volunteers were filling sandbags for residents.

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State