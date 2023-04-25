20 Mohave Community College Kingman campus students inducted to honor society

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society – Alpha Chi Omega chapter on the Kingman campus hosted its induction ceremony Thursda, April 13 for new members for Spring 2023.

Twenty new PTK members were inducted: Faith Barson, Kirsten Bradley, Lisa Brambila, Annie Coggins, Erin Dodge, Isaac Gale, Kelly Grubb, Mellisa Hatchell, Michael Hiller, Lynnae Horinek, Emily Ivey, Milaya Jackson, Valarina Jose, Courtney Meadows, Naomi Oliva, Kris Patel, Cody Price, Lacie Robbins, Abbey Seavey, and Reece Woods.

Students are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa if they have achieved a cumulative 3.5 GPA and earned 12 credit hours or if they are in a certificate program and have earned 6 credit hours.

MCC President Stacy Klippenstein officially opened the ceremony by welcoming all of the new members and guests. He spoke about how the honor society is a prestigious organization that has been around for over 100 years and is an intricate part of two–year colleges.

Other MCC administration in attendance included Tim Culver, Executive Vice President, and Tramaine Rausaw, Vice President of Student & Community Engagement.

Cody Price, Veterans Club President and advocate, was the guest speaker and told the new members that they are some of the brightest minds in Mohave County. He continued by saying that they always need to strive for excellence and that the only way to do that was for them to go out and better themselves.

“I’m really looking forward to this new group of members becoming active in the chapter and bringing some fresh ideas to the club,” said John Hansen, PTK advisor.

Advisors are John Hansen and Janice Tubbs. Officers include President – Mandie Price; Vice President of Leadership – Robert Gale; Vice President of Service – Marguerite Bainbridge; Vice President of Fellowship – Fiona Pedi; and Vice President of Public Relations – Lisa Sanchez.

Before the newly minted members took the official oath, an overview of the PTK symbol was explained.

“Above the band is the representation of the head of Athena, a symbol of learning; in the base, appear the Greek letters meaning light, the light of knowledge and learning, the common ideal for members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society,” Mandie Price said.

After the inductees signed the record book, received a white rose, and had their candles lit, advisor Tubbs closed the ceremony.

“All of us want you to remember tonight’s special ceremony several years down the road, and we look forward to the great things you will all do,” she said.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two–year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service, and development.