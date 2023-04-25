Bulldogs qualify for state play-in game

With two wins over the Parker Broncs this past week, the Kingman Bulldogs’ softball team has completed their 2023 schedule against their 3A West opponents. With one game left in the regular season, they are ranked 19th in the state in 3A. If the rankings don’t change, the Bulldogs will play the No. 14 team in a state tournament play-in game on Wednesday, April 26.

The Bulldogs defeated Parker, 14-3, on April 19 in Kingman, and then traveled to Parker on Saturday, April 22. They ruined the Broncs’ season finale with a 19-3 win.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 against their 3A West rivals, 6-7 against 3A teams and 9-7 overall. They are in fourth place in the 3A West and are ranked No. 19 in the state in 3A.

As of press time, the Bulldogs had one game left in their 2023 regular season. They were scheduled to play the Ash Fork/Seligman Spartans at home on Monday, April 23 at 3 p.m.

If the rankings do not change, the Bulldogs will playing the No. 14 team in 3A, the Coolidge Bears, Wednesday, April 26 in Coolidge in a state tournament playoff game. As of April 23, the Bears are 8-0 in the 3A South Central, 12-1 against 3A teams, and 13-2 overall.

As of April 23, the brackets had not yet been set for the 3A state tournament. It gets underway May 2.

3A West girls’ softball standings as of April 23

Teams are shown by their records in the 3A West, their records against 3A teams, and their overall records.

Yuma Catholic: 12-0, 15-0, 15-1

River Valley: 9-2, 9-2, 11-2

ALA West Foothills: 8-4, 8-5, 10-5

KINGMAN: 6-6, 6-7, 9-7

Parker: 3-9, 3-9, 3-14

Tonopah Valley: 1-9, 1-10, 4-11

Odyssey Institute: 1-10, 2-15, 2-15