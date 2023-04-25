Letter | Poverty

It’s tax time and, sadly, millions of families with low incomes are going to see their tax refunds drop this year or disappear altogether. That’s because Congress let the expanded Child Tax Credit expire last year.

In 2021 Congress expanded the CTC to all low-income families and sent it as monthly payments. Child poverty dropped and parents got more freedom to make ends meet. But the Senate let the expansion expire. Now, 19 million children in families with low-income will receive a much smaller CTC this year, including 2 million who will get nothing. Meanwhile, families making $400,000 per year will get their full CTC.

Children should not have to grow up in poverty so we can make the rich richer. We need a tax code that works for all Americans. Congress must start right now by expanding the CTC to families with low incomes in any tax legislation this year.

Katherine Yabut

Phoenix