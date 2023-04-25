OFFERS
Letter | Water

Originally Published: April 25, 2023 6:24 p.m.

I just read that Queen Creek will be able to get water from the Colorado River which they have been trying to do for the last four years. My question to them is: what actions have you taken to capture and use the rainwater that falls on your area prior to thinking you needed to bring water 200 miles from the Colorado River! Mohave County was also a part of a lawsuit trying to prevent this withdrawal of this water from the river. Yet, Mohave County is guilty of the same thing. We fail to harvest and use the rainwater that falls on our area. The county does not promote rainwater harvesting to its residents. They do not educate the public either? Has anyone received any information from their water providing utility? The members of the Board of Supervisors with one exception has not even read their own published manual on water sustainability that has been around since 2019. With five inches of rain in the county produces 3.59 million acre feet of water. Approximately 100,000 acre feet of water would provide water for every resident if the county? Don’t pump the ground water! Improve the soil so more water will infiltrate and capture rainwater in ponds and tanks for outside use. We must use our heads for more than just holding our ears apart! A good example is in Tucson.

Wayne Hollins

Golden Valley

