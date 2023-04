Licenses and Permits | April 26, 2023

Kingman Building permits:

– Barkhurtst Electric: 1955 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; electric; n/a

– Angle Homes Inc: 4236 Fire Thorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $9,721.37

– Tony Kittleson: 3399 Spur Cross St., Kingman; remodel; $206.66

– Reid, John: 313 Chestnut St., Kingman; remodel; $38.78

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending March 24:

– E & R Electric: Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical service to existing garage

– R L B Electric Inc: 3583 N. Tourmaline St., Lake Havasu City; new 200 amp panel w/ 200 amp sub panel

– Aerie Electric: 941 S. Red Rock Road, Lake Havasu City; 400 amp pane; upgrade

– MGS Arizona LLC: 4225 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; HVAC replacement like for like five units

– Ellis, Martha: Kingman; partial demo of structure, 300 sqft to remain

– Panorama Service LLC: 4810 N. Glen Canyon Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp panel repair/replacement

– Benham, Dan: 12506 S. El Mirage Drive, Topock; interior electrical

– Walsh Mechanical Services LLC: 10950 N. Painted Rock Drive, Kingman; adding A/C to existing furnace

– Dement, Andrew: 4932 E. Pinta Drive, Topock; demo ext. m/h

– Carr, Bobby: Kingman; panel replacement 200 amp service

– Scott Crane Roofing: 12421 S. Yucca Frontage Road, Yucca; re-roof two layers

– White, Richard: 1520 E. Suffolk Ave., Kingman; as built wood burning stove